Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

KKPNY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Koninklijke KPN from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke KPN currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Koninklijke KPN stock opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. Koninklijke KPN has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.71.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband Internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

