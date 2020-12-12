Knoll (NYSE:KNL) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Knoll (NYSE:KNL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NYSE KNL opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. Knoll has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $27.86. The stock has a market cap of $722.59 million, a PE ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.66.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Knoll had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $309.40 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNL. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Knoll by 1,053.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 6,818 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Knoll in the third quarter valued at $180,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Knoll by 19.4% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Knoll in the second quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Knoll by 101.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 11,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Knoll Company Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

