Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Director Sells $207,113.55 in Stock

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Director Ralph Struzziero sold 4,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $207,113.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,057.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ralph Struzziero also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kforce alerts:

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Ralph Struzziero sold 294 shares of Kforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $12,127.50.

On Friday, November 20th, Ralph Struzziero sold 2,466 shares of Kforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $99,873.00.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Ralph Struzziero sold 1,987 shares of Kforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.73, for a total transaction of $82,917.51.

Shares of Kforce stock opened at $43.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.65 million, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.48. Kforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $43.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $365.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.84 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Kforce by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 14,220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 212.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 252.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Kforce by 45.1% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KFRC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Kforce from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.