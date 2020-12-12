KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA)

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Discovery’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Discovery in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Discovery from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Discovery presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.50.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $28.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Discovery has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $33.48.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Discovery will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $15,735,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,526,340.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,989,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511,839 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,440,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,294,000 after purchasing an additional 848,586 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,915,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,653,000 after purchasing an additional 334,342 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,855,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,962,000 after purchasing an additional 684,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,638,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,776,000 after purchasing an additional 67,235 shares during the last quarter. 37.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

