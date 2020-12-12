Kepler Capital Markets Lowers Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY) to Hold

Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

POAHY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Porsche Automobil has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS POAHY opened at $6.57 on Wednesday. Porsche Automobil has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $7.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.01.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

