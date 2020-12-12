Kepler Capital Markets Lowers Compagnie Plastic Omnium (OTCMKTS:PASTF) to Hold

Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Compagnie Plastic Omnium (OTCMKTS:PASTF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
PASTF stock opened at $23.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.15 and a 200-day moving average of $22.56. Compagnie Plastic Omnium has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $27.86.
About Compagnie Plastic Omnium
