Kepler Capital Markets Lowers Compagnie Plastic Omnium (OTCMKTS:PASTF) to Hold

Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Compagnie Plastic Omnium (OTCMKTS:PASTF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

PASTF stock opened at $23.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.15 and a 200-day moving average of $22.56. Compagnie Plastic Omnium has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $27.86.

About Compagnie Plastic Omnium

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells intelligent exterior systems, clean energy systems, and modules for the automotive industry in Europe, Africa, North America, Asia, and South America. It offers intelligent exterior systems, including smart bumpers and tailgates, as well as smart face products.

