KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KB Home from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on KB Home from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. KB Home has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.41.

Shares of KBH stock opened at $34.08 on Tuesday. KB Home has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $42.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.00.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $999.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.54 million. KB Home had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 12.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that KB Home will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 23,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $933,982.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,137,335.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 18,903 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $763,681.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,637,981.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 469,583 shares of company stock valued at $16,975,408 in the last three months. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the third quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,278,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 3rd quarter valued at $527,000. S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in KB Home during the 3rd quarter valued at about $519,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

