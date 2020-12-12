Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaleyra from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.83.

KLR stock opened at $9.11 on Tuesday. Kaleyra has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.49. The stock has a market cap of $267.16 million, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.25.

Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $38.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.92 million. On average, analysts expect that Kaleyra will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the third quarter worth about $225,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the third quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the third quarter worth about $466,000. Institutional investors own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc provides a cloud communications platform for enterprises worldwide. Its platform integrates software services and applications that enable mobile first interactive end-user customer communications. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

