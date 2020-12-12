John Garrett Cardwell Purchases 100 Shares of Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) Stock

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) Director John Garrett Cardwell purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $119.42 per share, with a total value of $11,942.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:BH opened at $120.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.85 and a fifty-two week high of $124.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.67.

Biglari (NYSE:BH) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $60.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $101.84 million for the quarter. Biglari had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 11.26%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Biglari from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Biglari by 33.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Biglari by 32.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 26,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Biglari by 10.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,792 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Biglari by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Biglari by 4.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

