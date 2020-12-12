John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th.

NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $76.96 on Tuesday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 1 year low of $66.35 and a 1 year high of $96.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.24 and a 200-day moving average of $80.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.88 million, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.13.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The company had revenue of $210.27 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 495,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,318,000 after buying an additional 217,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 243,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,377,000 after buying an additional 8,736 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 218,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,681,000 after buying an additional 18,591 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 211,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 164,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,023,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

