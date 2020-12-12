Jefferies Financial Group Lowers CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) to Underperform

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OTGLY. AlphaValue upgraded CD Projekt to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research report on Friday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CD Projekt in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. VTB Capital upgraded CD Projekt from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get CD Projekt alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS OTGLY opened at $22.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.24. CD Projekt has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $32.45.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witche; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077, as well as online multiplayer games.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for CD Projekt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CD Projekt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.