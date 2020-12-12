Jadestone Energy’s (JADSF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Jadestone Energy (OTCMKTS:JADSF) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Jadestone Energy in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

Shares of JADSF opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.71. Jadestone Energy has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $1.23.

Jadestone Energy Company Profile

Jadestone Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, development, exploration, and appraisal of oil and gas assets in Australia, Vietnam, and the Philippines. The company holds 100% interests in the Stag oilfield and the Montara project located in offshore Western Australia, as well as two gas development blocks in Southwest Vietnam.

