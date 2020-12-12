Jadestone Energy’s (JADSF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Jadestone Energy (OTCMKTS:JADSF) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Jadestone Energy in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

Shares of JADSF opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.71. Jadestone Energy has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $1.23.

Jadestone Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, development, exploration, and appraisal of oil and gas assets in Australia, Vietnam, and the Philippines. The company holds 100% interests in the Stag oilfield and the Montara project located in offshore Western Australia, as well as two gas development blocks in Southwest Vietnam.

