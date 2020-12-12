iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Stock Position Lowered by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lessened its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,974,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,560,000 after acquiring an additional 407,892 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,441,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,783,000 after buying an additional 648,710 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,013,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,310,000 after buying an additional 60,968 shares during the period. Cabana LLC acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,202,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,804,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,508,000 after buying an additional 997,389 shares during the period.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock opened at $37.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.18. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $38.33.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Recommended Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.