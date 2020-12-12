IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Bought by Polar Capital LLP

Polar Capital LLP grew its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 84.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital LLP owned approximately 0.05% of IPG Photonics worth $4,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IPGP. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 89.9% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harding Loevner LP lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 88.8% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 418.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the second quarter worth $53,000. 60.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on IPGP. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IPG Photonics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.43.

IPGP opened at $209.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.09 and a quick ratio of 8.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.11 and a beta of 1.52. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $98.04 and a 1-year high of $217.65.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.23). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 4,467 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.61, for a total value of $824,652.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,939.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Peeler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $715,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,411.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,667 shares of company stock valued at $15,565,558 over the last 90 days. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IPG Photonics Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.