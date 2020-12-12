Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ISBC. TheStreet upgraded Investors Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Investors Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.10.

NASDAQ:ISBC opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.25 and its 200 day moving average is $8.39. Investors Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $12.57.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $201.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.45 million. Equities analysts predict that Investors Bancorp will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,294 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 507,987 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 177,228 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 211,240 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 37,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

