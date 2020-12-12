Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

ISRG has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Argus started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $775.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $765.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $716.89.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $760.00 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $360.50 and a 1 year high of $792.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $732.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $674.91. The firm has a market cap of $89.34 billion, a PE ratio of 86.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,800 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total transaction of $1,325,016.00. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 1,250 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total transaction of $920,150.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,164 shares of company stock valued at $15,003,047. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,561,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $10,055,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $6,951,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

