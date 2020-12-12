Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Raised to $425.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intuit from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Intuit from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intuit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $389.67.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $364.32 on Tuesday. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $380.50. The company has a market cap of $95.72 billion, a PE ratio of 48.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.04.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 29,204 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $9,355,209.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,532,566.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $204,317.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $76,923.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,204 shares of company stock worth $9,703,279. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

