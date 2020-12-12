Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Raised to $405.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $385.00 to $405.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuit from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Intuit from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intuit from $300.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Intuit from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $389.67.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $364.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $380.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.04.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuit will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $143,752.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,046.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 29,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $9,355,209.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,313 shares in the company, valued at $30,532,566.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,204 shares of company stock worth $9,703,279 over the last ninety days. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 8.2% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,904 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its position in Intuit by 1.7% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Intuit by 28.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Intuit during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Intuit by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 304,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,458,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

