Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ISNPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS ISNPY opened at $14.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.14.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

