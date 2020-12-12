Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) Shares Gap Down to $3.48

Shares of Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.48, but opened at $3.17. Interpace Biosciences shares last traded at $3.21, with a volume of 405 shares traded.

IDXG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Interpace Biosciences from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interpace Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Interpace Biosciences from $9.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interpace Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The business services provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.45 million for the quarter. Interpace Biosciences had a negative net margin of 115.30% and a negative return on equity of 251.52%. Equities research analysts expect that Interpace Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpace Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Interpace Biosciences during the third quarter worth $78,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Interpace Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Interpace Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.27% of the company’s stock.

Interpace Biosciences, Inc provides molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics, and pathology services for evaluating cancer risk in the United States. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion genomic test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its PathFinderTG platform; and ThyGeNEXT, an oncogenic mutation panel to identify malignant thyroid nodules.

