Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interface from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Interface from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Interface currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:TILE opened at $8.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.80. Interface has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $17.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $278.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.63 million. Interface had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 29.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Interface will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is 2.52%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Interface by 417.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Interface during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Interface during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Interface during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Interface during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. 87.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names ; and luxury vinyl tile products.

