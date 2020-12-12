Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CFO Sells 750 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total value of $177,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,280 shares in the company, valued at $22,306,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of W opened at $243.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.90, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $254.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.61. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $349.08.
Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.85. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.23) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 14.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 1.0% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Wayfair by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.
About Wayfair
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.
Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?
Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.