Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CFO Sells 750 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total value of $177,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,280 shares in the company, valued at $22,306,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of W opened at $243.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.90, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $254.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.61. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $349.08.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.85. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.23) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Wayfair from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.38.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 14.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 1.0% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Wayfair by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

