Insider Selling: Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) EVP Sells $170,002.24 in Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) EVP Paul Mcnab sold 12,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $170,002.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,028.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Paul Mcnab also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, Paul Mcnab sold 4,412 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $60,047.32.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $13.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.92. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $16.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.70 and a beta of 0.85.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $284.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.57 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 18.00%. Viavi Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

VIAV has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut Viavi Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.93.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 23.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 794,411 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 153,292 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,524,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 516,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 278,736 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 53,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,532 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

