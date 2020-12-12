Insider Selling: RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO Sells $216,172.32 in Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO John H. Marlow sold 624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.43, for a total transaction of $216,172.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 159,596 shares in the company, valued at $55,288,842.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $355.00 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.85 and a 1 year high of $355.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -311.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.63.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $303.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in RingCentral by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in RingCentral by 211.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the second quarter worth $60,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RNG shares. Northland Securities lifted their price target on RingCentral from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.58.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

