Insider Selling: Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) Major Shareholder Sells $10,250.00 in Stock

Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $10,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Replay Acquisition alerts:

On Wednesday, December 9th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 2,000 shares of Replay Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $20,700.00.

Shares of Replay Acquisition stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. Replay Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $10.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Replay Acquisition by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Replay Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Replay Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $621,000. Institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Replay Acquisition Company Profile

Replay Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify, source, negotiate, and execute a business combination in Latin America. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Replay Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replay Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.