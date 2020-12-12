Insider Selling: Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) Major Shareholder Sells $10,250.00 in Stock

Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $10,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 9th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 2,000 shares of Replay Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $20,700.00.
Shares of Replay Acquisition stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. Replay Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $10.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.13.
Replay Acquisition Company Profile
Replay Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify, source, negotiate, and execute a business combination in Latin America. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.
