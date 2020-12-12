Insider Selling: Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) CAO Sells $119,440.00 in Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $119,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,015,072.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

John Kitlen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 2nd, John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of Newmont stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $126,500.00.

On Monday, October 5th, John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of Newmont stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $124,540.00.

NYSE NEM opened at $58.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.60. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Newmont’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

NEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on Newmont from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Newmont from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Newmont currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the third quarter worth $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Newmont by 1,773.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FAI Wealth Management bought a new position in Newmont during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

