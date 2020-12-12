Insider Selling: IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Insider Sells $110,929.00 in Stock

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) insider Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $110,929.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,771,943. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Daniel Shinyu Chen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 2nd, Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 608 shares of IGM Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.15, for a total transaction of $38,395.20.
- On Wednesday, November 4th, Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 605 shares of IGM Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $30,250.00.
- On Friday, October 2nd, Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 1,830 shares of IGM Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $134,505.00.
- On Friday, September 18th, Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 609 shares of IGM Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $47,447.19.
Shares of IGM Biosciences stock opened at $86.80 on Friday. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $133.00. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.94 and a beta of -1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.25.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 23.2% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 928,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,555,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,296,000 after purchasing an additional 23,050 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 105,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,796,000 after purchasing an additional 26,287 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 4.3% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 70,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 15.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after buying an additional 8,998 shares in the last quarter. 44.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IGMS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of IGM Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.
About IGM Biosciences
IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with B cell NHL and other B cell malignancies.
