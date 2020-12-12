Insider Selling: IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Insider Sells $110,929.00 in Stock

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) insider Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $110,929.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,771,943. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Daniel Shinyu Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 608 shares of IGM Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.15, for a total transaction of $38,395.20.

On Wednesday, November 4th, Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 605 shares of IGM Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $30,250.00.

On Friday, October 2nd, Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 1,830 shares of IGM Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $134,505.00.

On Friday, September 18th, Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 609 shares of IGM Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $47,447.19.

Shares of IGM Biosciences stock opened at $86.80 on Friday. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $133.00. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.94 and a beta of -1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.25.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 23.2% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 928,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,555,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,296,000 after purchasing an additional 23,050 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 105,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,796,000 after purchasing an additional 26,287 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 4.3% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 70,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 15.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after buying an additional 8,998 shares in the last quarter. 44.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IGMS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of IGM Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with B cell NHL and other B cell malignancies.

