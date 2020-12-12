Insider Selling: e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) CEO Sells $241,530.03 in Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) CEO Tarang Amin sold 10,749 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $241,530.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tarang Amin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 3rd, Tarang Amin sold 21,813 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $490,356.24.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $1,456,158.88.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Tarang Amin sold 400 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $8,980.00.

On Monday, November 2nd, Tarang Amin sold 40,219 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $816,043.51.

On Wednesday, October 7th, Tarang Amin sold 20,583 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $431,213.85.

On Monday, October 5th, Tarang Amin sold 22,388 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total transaction of $437,461.52.

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $21.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $23.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.31 and a 200 day moving average of $19.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.37 and a beta of 2.13.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ELF shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 16.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,078,000 after purchasing an additional 539,876 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,593,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,016,000 after acquiring an additional 32,785 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,152,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,905,000 after buying an additional 916,204 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 62.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,088,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,526 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

