Insider Selling: Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) COO Sells $161,930.22 in Stock

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 8,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $161,930.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Vincent R. Anicetti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 3rd, Vincent R. Anicetti sold 49,756 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $928,944.52.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Vincent R. Anicetti sold 4,283 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $77,094.00.

On Thursday, September 17th, Vincent R. Anicetti sold 5,000 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $94,200.00.

CHRS opened at $17.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $23.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.65.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $113.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.50 million. Coherus BioSciences had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 33.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,730,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,977,000 after purchasing an additional 192,453 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Coherus BioSciences by 21.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,790,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,690,000 after buying an additional 663,453 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 566.9% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,636,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,693,000 after buying an additional 3,091,200 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 2,286.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,157,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,096,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,591,000 after purchasing an additional 102,051 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHRS shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

