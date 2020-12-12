Insider Selling: Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Chairman Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Chairman Peter R. Chase sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $172,005.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 74,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,541,424.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CCF opened at $112.89 on Friday. Chase Co. has a 12 month low of $52.00 and a 12 month high of $125.54.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $63.91 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Chase by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chase by 1.7% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Chase by 1.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Chase during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Chase by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Chase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Chase Company Profile

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; and superabsorbent polymers.

