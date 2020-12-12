Insider Selling: Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Insider Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $114,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,051.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:ASB opened at $16.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $22.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.77 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 20.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 15.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Associated Banc by 1,078.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 78,555 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Associated Banc by 2.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 93,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 349,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,778,000 after buying an additional 38,900 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASB. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.14.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

