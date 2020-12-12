Insider Selling: Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Director Sells $231,394.80 in Stock

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Director Charles D. Lake II sold 5,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $231,394.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,619 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,171.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

AFL opened at $44.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $54.04.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter worth $389,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Aflac by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 12,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. TCF National Bank increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 25,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Aflac by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AFL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aflac from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.56.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

