Insider Buying: AD1 Holdings Limited (AD1.AX) (ASX:AD1) Insider Buys A$13,296.94 in Stock

AD1 Holdings Limited (AD1.AX) (ASX:AD1) insider Nicholas Smedley acquired 289,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$13,296.94 ($9,497.82).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63.

AD1 Holdings Limited (AD1.AX) Company Profile

AD1 Holdings Limited provides software services and technology platforms. The company provides an online platform that links employers and job candidates directly to live job opportunities on employer websites in Australia. It also offers utilities software and managed services. The company was formerly known as ApplyDirect Limited and changed its name to AD1 Holdings Limited in December 2019.

