Insider Buying: AD1 Holdings Limited (AD1.AX) (ASX:AD1) Insider Buys A$13,296.94 in Stock

AD1 Holdings Limited (AD1.AX) (ASX:AD1) insider Nicholas Smedley acquired 289,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$13,296.94 ($9,497.82).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63.
AD1 Holdings Limited (AD1.AX) Company Profile
Read More: Dividend Achievers
Receive News & Ratings for AD1 Holdings Limited (AD1.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AD1 Holdings Limited (AD1.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.