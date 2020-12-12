Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

INOV has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Inovalon from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Inovalon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Inovalon from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Inovalon from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.22.

Shares of INOV stock opened at $19.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 485.62, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.03 and a 200-day moving average of $22.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Inovalon has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $27.93.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $161.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.27 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inovalon will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,177,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 660,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,949,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 5,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total value of $144,871.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 253,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,267.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 85,000 shares of company stock worth $1,657,450 and sold 29,336 shares worth $686,956. 49.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 0.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Inovalon by 3.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 29.15% of the company’s stock.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

