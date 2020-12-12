InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Director Sells $155,416.46 in Stock

InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Director Blueline Capital Partners Ii, sold 9,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $155,416.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Blueline Capital Partners Ii, also recently made the following trade(s):

Get InfuSystem alerts:

On Monday, December 7th, Blueline Capital Partners Ii, sold 2,900 shares of InfuSystem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $49,909.00.

Shares of INFU stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $18.20.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $25.13 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFU. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of InfuSystem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in InfuSystem by 518.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in InfuSystem in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of InfuSystem by 55.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of InfuSystem during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of InfuSystem in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.