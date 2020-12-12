Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Cut to “Hold” at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Informa from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Informa in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Informa in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered shares of Informa to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFJPY opened at $14.62 on Wednesday. Informa has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $23.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.72.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business events, academic publishing, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

