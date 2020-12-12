Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Shares Gap Down to $2.24

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.24, but opened at $1.89. Infinity Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.11, with a volume of 6,090 shares trading hands.
INFI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.56.
The firm has a market cap of $155.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average is $1.18.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFI. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 277,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 13,001 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 17,051 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 647,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 51,482 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25,695 shares during the last quarter. 42.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI)
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.
