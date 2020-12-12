Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Shares Gap Down to $2.24

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.24, but opened at $1.89. Infinity Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.11, with a volume of 6,090 shares trading hands.

INFI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.56.

The firm has a market cap of $155.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average is $1.18.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,358.77% and a negative net margin of 2,592.65%. The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.22 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFI. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 277,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 13,001 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 17,051 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 647,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 51,482 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25,695 shares during the last quarter. 42.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

