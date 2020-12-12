Infineon Technologies’ (IFNNY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IFNNY. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infineon Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFNNY opened at $35.04 on Wednesday. Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $36.62. The stock has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.03, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, powertrain, and security products.

