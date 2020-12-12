IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Sunday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut IGM Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IGM Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.00.

NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $86.80 on Tuesday. IGM Biosciences has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $133.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -36.94 and a beta of -1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.25.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IGM Biosciences will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $47,447.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,468 shares in the company, valued at $9,151,931.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,871 shares of company stock worth $361,526. 79.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $2,209,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $309,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 23.2% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 928,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,555,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with B cell NHL and other B cell malignancies.

