Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Icade in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Icade in a report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Icade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Icade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

Get Icade alerts:

OTCMKTS:CDMGF opened at $82.58 on Wednesday. Icade has a twelve month low of $50.60 and a twelve month high of $105.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.27.

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citiesÂlocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associationsÂ As an office and healthcare property investor (portfolio value of Â11.6bn as of 06/30/2020 on a proportionate consolidation basis) and as a property developer (2019 economic revenues of nearly Â1bn), Icade has been able to reinvent the real estate business and foster the emergence of tomorrow's greener, smarter and more responsible cities.

See Also: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Icade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.