Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Huron Consulting Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.25.

NASDAQ HURN opened at $51.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.01 and its 200-day moving average is $43.39. Huron Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $70.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.75.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.32. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $205.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $875,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,286,019.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in financial and operational improvement, care transformation, culture and organizational excellence, strategy, and technology and analytics to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

