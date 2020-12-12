H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) vs. PhoneX (OTCMKTS:PXHI) Head to Head Contrast

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) and PhoneX (OTCMKTS:PXHI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.8% of H&R Block shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of H&R Block shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of PhoneX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares H&R Block and PhoneX’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H&R Block $2.64 billion 1.11 -$7.53 million $0.84 18.94 PhoneX $67.72 million 0.15 -$4.67 million N/A N/A

PhoneX has lower revenue, but higher earnings than H&R Block.

Volatility & Risk

H&R Block has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PhoneX has a beta of -0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for H&R Block and PhoneX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H&R Block 0 4 3 0 2.43 PhoneX 0 0 0 0 N/A

H&R Block currently has a consensus target price of $18.60, suggesting a potential upside of 16.91%. Given H&R Block’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe H&R Block is more favorable than PhoneX.

Profitability

This table compares H&R Block and PhoneX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H&R Block 7.57% -871.04% 10.02% PhoneX N/A N/A N/A

Summary

H&R Block beats PhoneX on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing. In addition, the company offers Refund Transfers and H&R Block Emerald Prepaid Mastercard, which enables clients to receive their tax refunds; Peace of Mind extended service plans; H&R Block Emerald Advance lines of credit; Tax Identity Shield that provides clients assistance in helping protect their tax identity and access to services to help restore their tax identity; refund advance loans; H&R Block Instant Refund; and H&R Block Pay With Refund services. Further, it provides small business financial solutions through its company-owned or franchise offices, and online. H&R Block, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

PhoneX Company Profile

PhoneX Holdings, Inc. operates as a market maker of used smartphones. The company acquires products from individual consumers through its uSell.com Website, as well as from various carriers, big box retailers, and manufacturers through its subsidiary, We Sell Cellular. It sells its devices to professional buyers, such as brick and mortar retailers, online retailers, large and small wholesalers, small repair shops, large refurbishing providers, and insurance companies, as well as directly to consumers through third party e-commerce platforms. The company was formerly known as usell.com, Inc. and changed its name to PhoneX Holdings, Inc. in May 2019. PhoneX Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

