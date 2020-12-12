Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hope Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Hope Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.75.

HOPE opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average of $8.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.61. Hope Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $135.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.38 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.48%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 8.8% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,837,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,031,000 after purchasing an additional 716,196 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 72.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,581,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,997,000 after acquiring an additional 666,897 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $2,718,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 9.3% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,448,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,155,000 after acquiring an additional 293,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 38.6% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 813,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,169,000 after acquiring an additional 226,463 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

