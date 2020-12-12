Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Hilton Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $92.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Argus upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.00.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $104.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.32. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $116.73.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.30 million. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 42,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $3,840,180.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,132,850.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $467,604.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,499.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,657 shares of company stock valued at $4,971,385. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,088,000 after purchasing an additional 47,718 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.