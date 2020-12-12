Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Given New $18.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HERXF. Raymond James increased their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Héroux-Devtek stock opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. Héroux-Devtek has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $15.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.61 and its 200-day moving average is $8.38.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the designing, developing, manufacturing, assembling, and testing fluid filtration applications; and provides various products for aero engine fuel and oil systems, aircraft hydraulic systems, pressure differential indicators, and by-pass and other valves.

