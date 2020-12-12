HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA stock opened at $31.44 on Wednesday. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $32.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.69.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

