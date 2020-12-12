HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) Rating Increased to Neutral at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of HLKHF opened at $59.20 on Wednesday. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $59.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.63 and its 200-day moving average is $45.80.
About HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA
