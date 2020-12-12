Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HCAT. Raymond James upped their target price on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Health Catalyst from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Health Catalyst from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Health Catalyst from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.33.

Shares of HCAT stock opened at $39.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.50. Health Catalyst has a one year low of $17.48 and a one year high of $39.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 48.17%. The business had revenue of $47.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy G. Ferris sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $82,774.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,892.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anita Pramoda sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $458,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,973.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,941,632 over the last three months. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 415.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 274.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

