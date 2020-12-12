Head-To-Head Review: BCE (NYSE:BCE) vs. Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX)

BCE (NYSE:BCE) and Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get BCE alerts:

This table compares BCE and Anterix’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BCE $18.06 billion 2.30 $2.40 billion $2.64 17.37 Anterix $1.56 million 332.63 -$37.64 million N/A N/A

BCE has higher revenue and earnings than Anterix.

Volatility & Risk

BCE has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anterix has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.8% of BCE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.4% of Anterix shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of BCE shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Anterix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BCE and Anterix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BCE 2 6 0 0 1.75 Anterix 1 1 2 0 2.25

BCE presently has a consensus target price of $57.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.32%. Anterix has a consensus target price of $63.75, suggesting a potential upside of 114.94%. Given Anterix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Anterix is more favorable than BCE.

Profitability

This table compares BCE and Anterix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BCE 10.21% 16.12% 4.61% Anterix -4,358.98% -21.60% -19.90%

Summary

Anterix beats BCE on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BCE

BCE Inc., a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services. The Bell Wireline segment provides data, including Internet access and Internet protocol television; and local telephone, long distance, and other communications services and products. This segment also buys and sells local telephone, long distance, data, and other services from or to resellers, and other carriers. The Bell Media segment provides conventional TV, specialty TV, pay TV, and streaming services; and digital media, radio broadcasting, out-of-home advertising services. It owns and operates approximately 30 conventional TV stations; 29 specialty and four Pay TV channels; three direct-to-consumer streaming services; 109 licensed radio stations; and websites. The company was formerly known as Bell Canada Enterprises Inc. BCE Inc. was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Verdun, Canada.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc. operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico. The company was formerly known as pdvWireless, Inc. and changed its name to Anterix Inc. in August 2019. Anterix Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.