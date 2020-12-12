Head to Head Comparison: Gores Holdings IV (NASDAQ:GHIV) & Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN)

Gores Holdings IV (NASDAQ:GHIV) and Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Gores Holdings IV and Ocwen Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Holdings IV N/A N/A N/A Ocwen Financial 0.19% 0.45% 0.02%

48.5% of Gores Holdings IV shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Ocwen Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gores Holdings IV and Ocwen Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Holdings IV N/A N/A -$40,000.00 N/A N/A Ocwen Financial $1.12 billion 0.21 -$142.13 million N/A N/A

Gores Holdings IV has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ocwen Financial.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Gores Holdings IV and Ocwen Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gores Holdings IV 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ocwen Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gores Holdings IV currently has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 2.50%. Given Gores Holdings IV’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Gores Holdings IV is more favorable than Ocwen Financial.

Summary

Ocwen Financial beats Gores Holdings IV on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gores Holdings IV Company Profile

Gores Holdings IV, Inc. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

Ocwen Financial Company Profile

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Lending segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate. The company also originates and purchases conventional and government-insured residential forward and reverse mortgage loans through its correspondent lending arrangements, broker relationships, and retail channels of reverse mortgage lending. Ocwen Financial Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

